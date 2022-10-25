Progressive Democrats withdraw Ukraine letter that caused uproar urging peace negotiations

Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday withdrew her support for a letter sent to President Biden this week urging him to secure a peace deal in Ukraine.

Jayapal said the letter in question was drafted months ago and was not properly vetted before its distribution by a staff member Monday.

The chairwoman said that while she accepts responsibility for the letter’s distribution, she wanted to make clear it does not mean Democrats support pulling the plug on aid to Ukraine.

“Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over,” she said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

