Pro-Trump supporters descend on DC for 'Million MAGA March' near White House

Crowds of President Trump supporters are gathering in Washington, D.C., for demonstrations to urge Trump not to concede the presidency to President-elect Joe Biden, and they got an early welcome Saturday morning from Trump himself.

Trump and his motorcade drove past the enthusiastic supporters waving Trump flags and holding signs saying “Stop the Fraud” and “Best prez ever.” His supporters chanted “Four More Years!” as Trump drove by gave the crowd a thumbs up.

Trump hinted on Twitter Friday he may try to attend the rally, but his motorcade Saturday was heading outside of DC to his Virginia golf course.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C,” Trump tweeted Friday. “I may even try to stop by and say hello.”

Trump went on to say the “Election was Rigged” but Twitter labeled the tweet with a warning that Trump’s election fraud claims are disputed.

The latest vote tallies from the Nov. 3 election show massive turnout and influx of mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden had more than 78 million votes — a record — compared to Trump’s more than 72 million. Biden is on track for 290 electoral votes, compared to Trump’s 232. Georgia is the one state that Fox News has not called, but Biden is winning the Peach State ahead of the hand recount.

In D.C. Saturday, there’s a “March for Trump” demonstration organized through “Women for America First” from the Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court. An estimated 10,000 people are expected, according to their park permit.

Speeches are expected from Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Penn., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, and others.

Counter protests are already planned with liberals calling Trump a “loser” and bashing his attempts to overturn Biden’s electoral win. The anti-Trump group Refuse Fascism is organizing in Washington near the White House with the demand: “The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go,” organizers say.

Another pro-Trump demonstration called the Million MAGA March is also set for Washington D.C. The Proud Boys have indicated on social media they will be attending, too. The march starts at the Supreme Court and ends at Freedom Plaza.

“The Million Maga March will be the greatest Trump rally in history,” the group tweeted. “We demand a transparent election process, free of fraudulent ballots.”