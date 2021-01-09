Pro-Trump Rep. Donalds responds to CNN pundit calling on him to resign: 'Flat-out wrong'

A Florida GOP congressman told “Fox & Friends” he isn’t backing down after a CNN commentator called on him to “resign in disgrace” for being the only Black representative to object to the Electoral College count Wednesday.

“I’m not going to be dissuaded. I’m not going to be afraid. I’m gonna put both feet down in the sand and I’m going to stand for what I believe no matter what the left thinks,” Rep. Byron Donalds, a member of the Republican “Freedom Force,” said Saturday.

TRUMP A TWITTER RIVAL? AFTER BAN, PRESIDENT SAYS HE’S IN TALKS WITH OTHER PLATFORMS — OR MAY LAUNCH HIS OWN

Following the Capitol riots, CNN’s Keith Boykin tweeted a photo of Donalds with President Trump, claiming the freshman member “voted to disenfranchise Black voters and to block a Black woman from becoming vice president.”

Donalds responded that Boykin is “flat-out wrong,” saying “crazy people on the left” think “just because I’m Black I’m only supposed to be a Democrat. I’m only supposed to be a progressive.”

“It shouldn’t have anything to do with the color of my skin,” he said. “I think that as Americans, we have the ability and freedom to speak what we want to speak, think how we want to think, believe what we choose to believe. That’s the basis of this country.”

After Trump was permanently suspended by Twitter on Friday and had his account locked by Facebook and Instagram until his term ends, Donalds called the moves “outrageous” and said it should concern all Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Twitter, Donalds responded to Boykin, writing: “I don’t vote based on my skin; I do so in allegiance to our Constitution & to always follow the Rule of Law. Blue checkmarks live to delegitimize my right as a free Black man to act, think, & vote based on my convictions rather than skin color.”

He added: “Also, it’s Congressman to you.”