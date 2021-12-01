NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-life and pro-choice members of Congress are bracing for a critical day in the United States’ decades-long abortion debate Wednesday when the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case with the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 48-year-old precedent that guarantees a right to an abortion.

The justices will sit for oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The case is highly anticipated in light of the new 6-3 Republican-appointed majority on the Supreme Court, and people on both sides of the debate believe Roe could be in jeopardy.

David Trujillo holds a sign as a school bus drives by on the street in front of a building housing an abortion provider in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

“I believe this court will take up the legal arguments, will take up the scientific examination, and will relook at Roe v. Wade in a whole new way,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said in a press conference Tuesday.

“The U.S. is an outlier as relates to where our laws are today. In fact, just seven countries in the world allow late-term abortions. One of those is the United States. A couple of others are North Korea and China,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., added.

MISSISSIPPI AG SAYS ROE V. WADE HAS ‘PITTED WOMEN AGAINST THEIR CHILDREN,’ TIME TO RETURN POWER TO THE STATES

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Tuesday that GOP-backed laws like the one in Mississippi are “clearly unconstitutional, designed to overturn decades of established precedent.”

“We have a court, which is putting in doubt” the law of the land for half a century, Hoyer added, lamenting that the Supreme Court justices would even hear such a case. He said it “flies in the face of years of precedent by challenging Roe v. Wade.”

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., went further in his criticism of the court and demanded that Congress pack it with Democrat-appointed justices.

“The far-right Supreme Court is hellbent on repealing Roe and outlawing reproductive freedom. We can’t let that happen,” he tweeted. “Time is of the essence. We must expand the Court.”