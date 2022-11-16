Pro-life group reacts to Trump entering 2024 race, says he ‘raised the bar’ for the cause

Donald Trump announced he’s running for the presidency in 2024, kickstarting the Republican primary that will look to unseat President Joe Biden.

In a statement shortly after the announcement was made, the Susan B. Anthony Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America expressed support for the former president and described the upcoming contest as the “human rights battle of our time.”

“President Trump raised the bar for what it means to be a pro-life presidential candidate and president. As a candidate, he made written commitments to the pro-life movement and exposed Hillary Clinton’s extreme abortion views on the debate stage. As president, he kept his promises to the pro-life movement, chief among them to only nominate pro-life judges to the Supreme Court,” President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement for Fox News Digital.

“The Dobbs decision returned the issue of abortion back to the people to decide through their elected representatives in the states, in Congress, and in the White House. In this new Dobbs era, the pro-life movement needs a presidential nominee in 2024 who will advocate for national minimum protections for unborn children centered around when the baby can feel pain or when the baby’s heartbeat can be detected,” Dannenfelser added, saying the eventual Republican nominee ought to be someone who “prepared to go on offense to boldly defend his or her position and contrast it with Democratic abortion extremism.”

She added: “This is the human rights battle of our time.”

After months of anticipation, Trump officially announced his plans for 2024 during an event Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago estate, located in Palm Beach, Florida. The campaign will be Trump’s third bid for the presidency, having won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

“In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said Tuesday evening.

“I am your voice,” the 45th President said. “The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history because it is not about politics. It’s about our love for this great country, America, and we’re not going to let it fail.”

He added: “I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not.”

Trump’s 2024 bid will likely set him up for a rematch with President Biden, who has said he anticipates running is expected to be the Democratic nominee. Biden has not officially announced his intention to run, however.

The announcement on Tuesday was notably early for a party’s primary race and comes just a week after the midterm elections saw Democrats keep their majority in the U.S. Senate, although they are projected to lose their majority in the House of Representatives.

While Trump’s endorsed candidates largely won their own respective races, some key losses in Pennsylvania and Arizona resulted in some Republicans urging party leaders to move past the former president.

Trump jumping into the primary race early will likely fend off some opposition and will force Republicans across the country the opportunity to choose early to support him — or not.