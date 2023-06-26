Pro-DeSantis super PAC rails against ‘woke’ ideology in new ad: ‘Existential threat to our society’

EXCLUSIVE: The super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid is airing its sixth television ad Monday highlighting the GOP hopeful’s “War on Woke.”

The thirty-second spot, which will air in Iowa and South Carolina as part of a seven-figure ad buy, shows DeSantis deriding “woke” ideology as “an attack on truth” and a form of “cultural Marxism.”

The ad praises the governor for “protecting children from mutilation and indoctrination” and “standing up to woke corporations.”

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who has gained national attention for speaking out against trans women competing against women in sports, makes a cameo in the ad.

‘STOP THE INVASION’: DESANTIS 2024 CAMPAIGN VIDEO PREVIEWS MAJOR BORDER POLICY ROLLOUT

“He’s drawn a line and he’s said, ‘enough is enough,'” Gaines says in the video, referring to the governor’s banning of men from competing in women’s sports.

The ad from “Never Back Down” follows the group’s five previous spots: Once Upon a Time, Punching Back, Anthem, Steel, and Winner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis has proclaimed Florida as the place where “woke goes to die” and has said as president, he would continue to take a firm stance in the culture war.