Pro-choicers picket Pelosi’s house, claim Democrats are ‘complicit’ in potential overhaul of Roe v. Wade

A small group of pro-choice protesters picketed in front of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence, condemning Pelosi and her party as “complicit” in the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade (1973), after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested the Court is on the verge of striking down the abortion precedent.

“We are here because the Democratic Party and the Democrats as a whole have been complicit in this whole thing,” a female protester shouted in a bullhorn.

She and others lined up behind a banner reading “abortion on demand and without apology!” They also carried signs with the faces of the five Republican-appointed Court justices who reportedly supported the draft opinion, with the word “LIAR” over their heads.

She explicitly declared her intention to pressure the Court not to go through with the opinion.

“We are here because this draft decision is what it is, it’s only a draft, and we will protest here, in front of the leadership of the Democratic Party, and in the streets from coast to coast, unceasingly, because we work to keep abortion legal – legal and accessible, not rare,” she said.

She criticized Democratic messaging on the issue from the 1990s, singling out then-first lady Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton, who started the whole thing like abortion should be legal, but rare, as if abortion is a tragedy,” the protester declared. “We are here to say abortion is a basic right, a basic human right, and without this right, women are basically enslaved. And we will not stand for it.”

She also attacked Pelosi for having said “years ago, that the Democratic Party was focusing too much on the abortion issue.” In May 2017, Pelosi said Democrats should not make abortion a litmus-test issue for their party.

Another protester declared that a potential Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe would be Pelosi’s “legacy.”

“Speaker Pelosi, this will be your legacy, 35 years of your reign of terror,” he said. “You had a supermajority under [former President] Obama under which this should have been your top priority. Why did you keep this on the table? Because this is your most effective fundraising tool. That’s why.”

He condemned Pelosi for blaming “the Republicans” even though Democrats currently “control all three branches of government,” ostensibly referring to the White House and both houses of Congress.

The protester condemned the potential reversal of Roe as a “blatant war on women, and other trans – uterus-bearing individuals.”

The left-wing group Ruth Sent Us had previously announced that protesters from multiple pro-abortion groups would descend on Pelosi’s home to demand that she “investigate the corrupt justices” and “save abortion.”

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed last week that Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was genuine – although the draft dates back to February, and it does not represent the current or final opinion of the Court. In the draft, Alito strikes down Roe v. Wade, which struck down state laws across the country, and allows states to again make their own laws on abortion.

In the wake of the historic leak, pro-choice protesters have targeted the homes of Supreme Court justices, with a massive demonstration in front of Alito’s home Monday evening.

Pelosi lauded the protesters for expressing “righteous anger” in remarks on Monday.

“While we have seen and heard extraordinary anguish in our communities, we have been moved by how so many have channeled their righteous anger into meaningful action: planning to march and mobilize to make their voices heard,” Pelosi said.

In the statement, she also attacked Republicans and the Supreme Court over the expected ruling, and says that Democrats will “fight relentlessly to enshrine Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

Pelosi had a 100% voting record on abortion rights, according to a 2020 report from NARAL Pro-Choice America.

