Pro-choice protester climbs down 70-foot-tall Washington, D.C. bridge, taken into police custody

The man who climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has remained in his position for over 24 hours.

The protestor, Guido Reichstadter, began climbing the bridge around 10 a.m. Friday, according to FOX 5 DC.

While Reichstadter stood atop the bridge, traffic came to a halt while officials tried to contact him.

Reichstadter plans to stay on top of the bridge for as long as possible. Upon reaching the top of the bridge, his water bottle fell to the ground, leaving him without hydration.

Reichstadter hopes the stunt will inspire civil disobedience nationwide in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“If I can make it to the top of this ever-loving bridge, I know you can make it into the street!” he tweeted Friday. “Let’s shut it down nonviolently day after day after day till our rights are protected. I’ll be up here, much love to you all!”

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers are also still on scene.

“The bridge remains closed at this time as the demonstrator is still on the bridge,” the department said.

The bridge’s archway is 70 feet tall.

In a tweet asking for help with the “nonviolent civil resistance movement for abortion rights,” Reichstadter indicated how his protest will likely end.

“I’ll be in jail soon but look forward to making contact when I get out,” he wrote.

Fox News’ Firdausa Stover contributed to this report.