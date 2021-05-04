Private school parents pressured to become BLM activists, NYC dad says

A New York City father who went viral after pulling his daughter out of The Brearley School after seven years shared new details about the elite school’s left-wing culture in a new video interview with Fox News.

Andrew Gutmann shot to national attention after sending former New York Times editor Bari Weiss a scathing letter addressed to Brearley parents, saying the $54,000-a-year institution’s “obsession with race must stop.”

DAD PULLS DAUGHTER OUT OF NEW YORK SCHOOL OVER ‘WOKE’ CURRICULUM, MOVES TO FLORIDA

“We already do a horrific job in this country teaching history, and now we’re going to make that ten times worse, we’re going to eradicate that,” Gutmann warns in the new interview.

“Our country doesn’t survive not teaching history and civics, and it sure as hell doesn’t survive teaching our children to hate their country and their history.”

Left-wing activism was the norm at the the school, according to Gutmann, who said family were pressured to “advocate for Black Lives Matter.”

Gutmann said his takeaway from the school’s messaging was: “We want you, we want your daughter, from kindergarten to 12th grade, we want your family to be an activist.”

MISSOURI MOM SAYS SON’S SCHOOL WAS TOLD HIDE RACIAL CURRICULUM FROM PARENTS

Gutmann described the pressure to conform as so intense that “if you just stay silent, you’re racist. You have to be an activist for that. If you’re not an activist for an antiracism initiative, for Black Lives Matter, for example, you are racist, you are a bad person, you are an oppressor, you are not doing the right thing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school “made it sound like they’re going to integrate this racial curriculum, this anti-racism curriculum, into everything – every class, into math, into gym, P.E., it was shocking that they were taking that degree of integrating it into everything,” Gutmann said, describing the issue as “pervasive.”