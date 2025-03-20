Prince Harry’s immigration docs paint ‘clear picture’ into how he was allowed into US: report

Documents related to Prince Harry’s immigration record were released Tuesday and paint a “clear picture” of how the British royal was allowed to move to the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released court declarations from agents in the immigration case of Prince Harry, while a closed-door hearing transcript of a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation into the royal’s immigration case was also released, with one expert claiming the British royal likely lied on his application despite the documents being heavily redacted.

“The key information may be at State,” Heritage Foundation lawyer Samuel Dewey said in a report in the New York Post on the new documents, noting the heavy mentions of the State Department in the documents that point “pretty clear picture” of how Harry was able to navigate the U.S. immigration process.

While Harry’s immigration records were not released and the documents were heavily redacted, Dewey believes there are plenty of hints in what was released in federal court on Tuesday after a deadline set by Judge Carl Nichols.

Dewey told the New York Post that the documents point to the possibility that Harry lied and failed to divulge his history of drug use on what was likely a 0-1 visa application, which is typically filed with the State Department for people “of exceptional talent or ability.”

The Heritage Foundation lawyer argued that if Harry had admitted to taking drugs, the information would have gone into a DS-160 file and been sent to DHS in its entirety, but would not have ended up with DHS if he was dishonest about his prior drug use.

Dewey believes that the documents are proof that the State Department and DHS were still withholding information from Heritage and the court, noting an excerpt from the closed-door hearing that was released Tuesday.

“While I have some of the ‘true set of facts’ right now, I don’t have all of them,” Judge Nichols said at the April 30, 2024, hearing. “And I well understand that some of this information that we’ve been talking about today is not at DHS.”

The judge would make a second reference to Harry’s case being split between DHS and State, noting at one point that “all of the relevant information was at DHS” and that if the case “didn’t have State off to the side,” it would be easier “to weigh the public’s interest in knowing that against the privacy concerns.”

The Heritage Foundation initially made a Freedom of Information Act request for Harry’s immigration records in 2023, arguing that the British royal may have received special treatment when allowed to move to the U.S. in 2020.

The case arose after Harry admitted to his prior drug use in his 2023 memoir, “Spare,” calling into question his honesty on his immigration paperwork a few years prior.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” Harry wrote in the book, referencing a time when he was 17 years old and sought to “feel different.”

“At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more,” he continued.

Noting the admission, the Heritage Foundation has argued that it is in the public’s interest to see the immigration records to determine whether the British royal was honest or received preferential treatment on his 2020 visa application.

“Time for Prince Harry to go home. Every partial answer raises three new questions. We now believe he has committed a felony by lying on an 0-1 visa and on form DS-160,” Mike Howell, Oversight Project executive director at the Heritage Foundation, told the New York Post.

“The Garland Justice Department and Prince Harry conspired to hide the truth and waste a massive amount of public resources to defend someone who hates their own country and is hell-bent on tearing down this one too,” he added. “Prince Harry should self-deport now. He can use his Royal status to drink at the Netflix liberal grift machine and bash the results of the 2024 Presidential Election back in the U.K. on their taxpayer dime.”