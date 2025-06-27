Previously self-deported Iranian illegal immigrant picked up after refusing ICE arrest in Texas

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A previously deported Iranian man living in the United States illegally was arrested this week in Texas, federal prosecutors said.

Jamil Bahlouli was found at an Austin home where deportation officers attempted to arrest him as part of a 2020 removal order after he skipped out on an appointment at an immigration office, the Justice Department said.

When authorities found Bahlouli in the doorway of his home, he “refused to be arrested and took an action designed to prevent or hamper his deportation and departure pursuant to the outstanding final order of removal by slamming the door on the deportation officers,” court documents state.

MORE IRANIANS WITH CRIMINAL HISTORIES ARRESTED BY ICE IN TRUMP’S SECURITY SWEEP: ‘WORST OF THE WORST’

He is charged with failure to deport. Bahlouli self-deported to Canada on Oct. 14, 2021 following the removal order.

However, he re-entered the U.S. illegally at some point and was found around Dec. 15, 2023, authorities said.

The 2020 removal order used to deport him the first time was then reinstated, the Justice Department said.

BIDEN-APPOINTED JUDGE BLOCKS DEPORTATION OF BOULDER ATTACK SUSPECT’S FAMILY DESPITE VISA VIOLATIONS

He was charged with illegal re-entry and information with illegal entry, for which he was convicted in Montana on Jan. 5, 2024, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to time served and released into the U.S. Bahlouli was scheduled to report to an ICE office in San Antonio on Jan. 23, 2024 but never showed up, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces up to four years in prison. ICE is investigating the case.