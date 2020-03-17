Pressley, Warren say next coronavirus spending package should include student debt cancellation

Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for student debt cancellation to be included in the next coronavirus relief package as Washington debates how to provide economic assistance to businesses and workers impacted by the pandemic.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both of Massachusetts, called for congressional leaders to prioritize the issue, which impacts millions of Americans.

“Student loan cancellation has to be part of the next emergency funding package. @SenWarren & I are calling on Senate & House leadership to prioritize this,” Pressley, who served as a co-chair for Warren’s now-defunct presidential campaign, tweeted Tuesday.

Warren made the ever-growing student debt crisis part of her White House bid, at one point promising to wipe out roughly $1.5 trillion of debt on her first day as president.

“Student loan debt cancellation MUST be a part of the next emergency coronavirus package to deliver relief immediately to millions of families and remove a giant weight that’s dragging down our economy,” Warren said in a tweet of her own Tuesday. “Senate and House progressives are in this fight all the way.”

The college debt has become a defining issue for many Americans, who are saddled with years of payments that have delayed other life-changing milestones, such as starting a family or purchasing a home.

Congressional lawmakers on both sides are pushing for economic relief to lessen the financial impact of the virus. Many businesses are having to temporarily shut down and people are being advised to stay home.

The Trump administration is considering sending checks to Americans to help them cope with the economic fallout.

In New York, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the state will suspend the collection of student debt payments.

“In this time of crisis, I won’t add undue stress or saddle NYers with unnecessary financial burden, this is the time to support residents,” James tweeted.