President Trump names Australian professional basketball team owner as New Zealand, Samoa ambassador

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Australian basketball Illawarra Hawks majority owner Jared Novelly will serve as the next U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa.

Trump described Novelly as a “highly respected philanthropist” in an announcement on Truth Social.

TRUMP NOMINATES PENNY SCHWINN FOR DEPUTY SECRETARY OF US DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Novelly serves as chairman of Crest Sports and Entertainment and Crest Management.

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN? HEAD OF TRUMP’S PERSONAL DETAIL TO BE NOMINATED FOR SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR

He is also an East Asia Superleague Basketball shareholder, according to his LinkedIn profile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He will fight hard to protect our Nation’s interests in the Indo-Pacific, and always put AMERICA FIRST,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations Jared!”