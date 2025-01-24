President Trump, Melania board Air Force One for first time in 4 years, photo shows

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were photographed Friday boarding Air Force One for the first time in four years.

Trump and his wife — who was wearing a green jacket and aviator sunglasses — were seen getting onboard the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The president is heading to North Carolina to survey damage from Hurricane Helene last September.

NORTH CAROLINA RESIDENT CALLS FOR ‘LARGER FEDERAL RESPONSE’ TO HELENE DAMAGE AHEAD OF TRUMP VISIT

“We’re going to North Carolina. It’s a horrible thing, the way that’s been allowed to fester. And we’re going to get it fixed up. Should have been done months ago from the hurricane that took place almost four months ago,” Trump told reporters after leaving the White House. “North Carolina has been treated very badly.”

TRUMP TO VISIT CALIFORNIA AFTER RIPPING ‘IDIOT’ NEWSOM ON WILDFIRE

“So we’re stopping there and we are then going to go to Los Angeles and take a look at a fire that could have been put out if they let the water flow but they didn’t let the water flow, and they still haven’t for whatever reason. So, I think we’re going to have a very interesting time,” Trump added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was last photographed stepping off Air Force One on Jan. 20, 2021, while Joe Biden was being sworn in as president that day.