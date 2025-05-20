President Trump confident Putin wants peace with Ukraine, thinks he’s ‘had enough’ of war

Following his phone calls with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, President Donald Trump appeared confident that peace talks between the two warring nations will soon be progressing.

In response to a reporter’s question outside the White House on Monday, Trump said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuine in his seeking a peace deal.

“President Trump, do you think Vladimir Putin wants peace?” the reporter shouted across the lawn.

Trump stopped and responded: “I do. Yes.”

“Do you still trust Putin?” the reporter continued, to which Trump responded: “I do.”

Speaking later that same day, after an event honoring fallen law enforcement officers in the White House, Trump said that he believes Putin has “had enough” of the war.

“I think he’s had enough. I think he’s had enough. It’s been a long time. This has been going on for more than three years. When you think, it’s been going on for a long time,” said the president.

Meanwhile, Trump seemed less confident in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Asked whether Zelenskyy is doing enough to help the peace talks process along, Trump responded: “I’d rather tell you in about two weeks from now, because I can’t say yes or no.”

“Look, he’s a strong person, Zelenskyy, a strong guy, and he’s not the easiest person to deal with,” said Trump. “But I think that he wants to stop, and it’s a very bad thing that’s happening over there. I think he wants to stop. But I could answer that question better in two weeks or four weeks from now. I hope the answer is that he wants to get it solved.”

Trump also commented on newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV, saying he would like to help facilitate peace between the two nations. Trump said that it would be “great” to have the peace talks at the Vatican.

“There’s tremendous bitterness, anger, and I think maybe that could help some of that anger,” said Trump.

Trump and Putin held a two-hour call on Monday in what the U.S. said was a push to get Russia to end its deadly war in Ukraine.

Both Trump and Putin described the call in a positive light, with the Kremlin chief saying it was “frank” and “useful,” but it is not immediately clear what results were achieved.

Trump took to social media to praise the call as having gone “very well” and said, “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

“The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” he added.

Putin, in a statement after the call, also noted that “a ceasefire with Ukraine is possible” but “Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides.”

Any concrete details on the nature of these compromises remain unclear, despite negotiation attempts in Turkey on Friday, which Trump suggested failed because he needed to negotiate with Putin first.

In the lead up to the talks, Trump also spoke with Zelenskyy, along with other world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who said they discussed the urgent need for Putin to agree to an unconditional ceasefire or face serious repercussions, including more sanctions.

Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine’s landmass. However, the Russian military’s advance has significantly slowed to a virtual stalemate.

In October, Fox News Digital reported that Russia has suffered some 600,000 casualties in its war with Ukraine — more than its losses in every conflict since World War II combined.

