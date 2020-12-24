President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the holiday and praising Americans’ efforts during the pandemic.

“The president and I want to wish every American a very Merry Christmas,” the first lady began in a video released on Christmas Eve.

“During the sacred season, Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in human history,” the president added. “More than 2,000 years ago, God sent his only begotten son to be with us. An angel announced the birth of our lord and savior — the humble shepard.”

“He said, ‘I bring you great news that will cause great joy for all of the people. Today, in the town of David, a savior has been born to you. He is the messiah, the lord. You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger.’ At Christmas, we thank God for sending us his son to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world.”

The first lady went on to thank first responders, teachers, and others for their work during the coronavirus.

“As you know, this Christmas is different than years past,” she said.

“We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us. Yet, through this great challenge, we have been inspired by the kindness and courage of citizens across this country. Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to keep our children learning. Students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbors. Communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another. Courageous first responders, doctors, and nurses have given everything to save lives. Brilliant scientists have developed treatments and vaccines.”

The president’s message came after months of lockdowns and as people across the country began receiving the first doses of coronavirus vaccines.

“We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives,” the president said.

“We’re grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. It is truly a Christmas miracle.”

The first lady added: “During this wonderful time of year, we also give thanks for the brave and selfless Americans who keep us safe. We are forever grateful for the men and women of law enforcement and the heroes of the United States military.”

“In this holy season,” the president said, “we thank God for his infinite love and we pray that the light of his glory will forever shine on this magnificent land. On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”