President George W. Bush to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed Purdue

Former President George W. Bush will appear at a fundraiser for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has been targeted by former President Donald Trump following a breakdown of their relationship after his 2020 election loss.

The fundraiser will be held at the Texas home of real estate developer Harlan Crow, Politico reported. Bush is listed as a “special guest,” the report said.

Tickets for a V.I.P. reception are listed at $15,200, while the general reception is priced at $5,000.

Kemp is a first-term conservative governor who’s facing a primary challenge from former GOP Sen. David Perdue, who is backed by Trump. Trump has called for Kemp to be ousted after the governor refused to help overturn his state’s election results after claiming the contest was rigged.

Trump said Kemp had not pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hard enough to reverse then-President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory, The Washington Post reported.

Bush’s appearance represents years of tension between the Trump and Bush families, according to Politico. Trump often insulted Bush before running for president and threw jabs during his 2016 bid at Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida.

Bush has largely refrained from criticizing Trump.

Perdue has struggled to tap the same network of big donors that sustained his two Senate runs, despite his endorsement by former President Donald Trump. After having less than $1 million in cash on hand at the end of January, Perdue hinted he would crack his own $50 million fortune to try to keep up with Kemp’s spending.

Trump hosted a fundraiser for Perdue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where contributors had to give $3,000 to attend.

A picture with Trump meant contributing $24,200, the maximum individual contribution for Georgia in this election cycle, including a primary, general election and two possible runoffs. The results of that fundraiser will show up in Perdue’s report this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.