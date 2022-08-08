President Biden’s new weapons package for Ukraine is the largest one yet, Pentagon says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon unveiled its latest $1 billion weapons package to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion on Monday.

The Department of Defense says the massive delivery is the largest weapons package the U.S. has sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden’s administration. The U.S. has sent a total of $9.8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since Biden gained office, far eclipsing the $2 billion the U.S. sent between 2014 and 2021.

“To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities calibrated to make a difference,” the Pentagon wrote in a statement.

First on the weapons list is additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The Ukrainian military has touted the weapons platform as a game changer in its conflict with Russia.

The U.S. is also sending 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; 20 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

Ukraine will also receive additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment; Medical supplies, and other equipment, according to the DOD.

The Biden administration last sent a $700 million security package to Ukraine in early June.

While support for Ukraine in Washington is largely bipartisan, some Republicans have criticized Biden for offering too much in aid. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, argued earlier this year that the funds could be better spent combating inflation and other domestic issues.

