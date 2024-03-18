President Biden’s mysterious new shoes provide ‘maximum stability’: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Biden’s newest shoes have opened up renewed debate about his health and physical condition, with some speculating they were designed to prevent the president from falling.

“Biden’s handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of ‘lifestyle sneakers’ because he trips so much,” reads a tweet from RNC Research on Saturday, referring to Biden’s new shoes.

Observers have likened the shoes to “boat anchors” and “piers,” but the “Inside Edition” report attached to the tweet revealed that the president’s new shoes are actually “lifestyle sneakers” that are made by the shoe brand Hoka.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS OVER BIDEN STUMBLING UP AIR FORCE ONE STEPS AGAIN: ‘VIGOR ON DISPLAY’

The “Inside Edition” report notes that the shoes are “designed for maximum comfort and support while walking or hiking.”

Biden’s specific shoe is called the “Hoka Transport,” the report said, a shoe that has a “wide sole” that is “no doubt great for stability.”

The report notes that the president “does have a history of stumbling” but that the shoe is “quite comfortable” and feels like “walking on air.”

“The shoe bears the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Association for being beneficial to foot health,” the report said, noting Biden’s physical last month revealed that the president suffers from sensory peripheral neuropathy in his feet.

MEDIA FUME OVER SCATHING REPORT THAT FUELED QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY: ‘THIS IS AGEISM’

“Peripheral neuropathy refers to damage to nerves,” said Dr. Gabrelle Laurenti, a podiatrist interviewed for the report. “Whether it’s from trauma or a disease, there’s some kind of damage to nerves.”

Biden has had multiple public stumbles, falls and near misses as president, the most recent example coming while he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One last month. In that incident, the president was able to catch himself on the handrail before continuing his climb.

That stumble came after a number of near misses on Air Force One stairs in 2021 prompted the White House team to employ shorter stairs that would allow the president to climb them more easily, and a New York Times report from February noted that the Secret Service now positions an agent at the bottom of the stairs when Biden disembarks the plane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has also taken falls when not climbing stairs, including an infamous trip while onstage during the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.