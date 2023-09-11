President Biden wraps up rambling Vietnam presser in candid way: ‘I’m gonna go to bed’

President Joe Biden ended a Vietnam press conference on Sunday by frankly telling reporters he had to go to bed after wrapping up the 2023 Group of 20 summit.

Biden was speaking in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi after two days at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. He was answering a question about China’s relationship with the United States before announcing that he was sleepy.

“But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed,” Biden said to a group of reporters.

After his declaration, a reporter shouted a question about Biden’s meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Biden met Li during the G20 summit this weekend.

“What did you talk about with Mr. Li? You said you spoke with the number two from China in India today,” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, we talked…we talked about…we talked about it at the conference. Overall, we talked about stability,” Biden said while appearing tired. “We talked about making sure that the Third World, the Third World….the Southern Hemisphere had access to change. It had access.”

“It wasn’t confrontational at all,” Biden added.

“Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference,” a staffer abruptly said. “Thanks, everyone.”

During his visit to Vietnam, Biden entered a comprehensive strategic partnership with the country to renew “the strength and dynamism of the U.S.-Vietnam relationship as both countries work together to achieve our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.”

Biden clarified that the newly-elevated partnership with Vietnam was not intended to isolate China.

“It’s not about isolating China. It’s about making sure the rules of the road – everything from airspace and space in the ocean and the international rules of the road – are abided by,” Biden explained.

