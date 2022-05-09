President Biden ‘strongly condemns’ Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion group

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden “strongly condemns” the arson attack on a Wisconsin anti-abortion group, a White House official said.

The White House released a statement roughly a day after an unknown assailant threw at least one Molotov cocktail into an office of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life activist group.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and political violence of any stripe. The President has made clear throughout his time in public life that Americans have the fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their point of view. But that expression must be peaceful and free of violence, vandalism, or attempts to intimidate,” the White House said in a statement.

WFA President Julaine Appling told police that someone had thrown the cocktail into her offices at roughly 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The exterior of the building was tagged with the statement: “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Police are investigating the incident as arson and connected it to recent revelations in Washington that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

“The Madison Police Department understands members of our community are feeling deep emotions due to the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. “Early Sunday morning, our team began investigating a suspicious fire inside an office building on the city’s north side. It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted.”

The incident comes after a draft Supreme Court majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaked to the press last week. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft was authentic but said it was not a final version of the ruling.

Alito’s opinion would overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark opinions that found a right to abortion in the Constitution.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.