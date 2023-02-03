President Biden: ‘More than half the women in my administration are women’

President Biden, who on Thursday spoke on the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, said more than half the women in his administration are women, video shows.

Once again, the president got his words mixed up, this time as he spoke about the evolution of the FMLA and his accomplishments when it comes to helping low-income families with working moms.

“More than half the women of my cabinet, more than half the people of my cabinet, more than half the women in my administration are women,” Biden said.

Joining the president were Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton, who signed the FMLA into law in 1993.

Clinton talked Thursday about why the FMLA was so important then, just as it is now.

He explained that when he ran for president in 1992, working moms were much more common than when he grew up.

When President Biden took to the podium, he said Medicaid was extended for new moms to be able to take a year for things like postpartum depression. In December, he noted, his administration passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, giving moms simple, basic support and time to recover after having a baby.

The president also said funds from the American Rescue Plan have helped increase pay for childcare workers, who are mostly women, and recently signed legislation increases the childcare development block grant by 30% to help low-income families afford childcare.

