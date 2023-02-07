President Biden hosts Paul Pelosi at State of the Union

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, as a guest for the State of the Union after he was assaulted by a home intruder last year.

“Mr. Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder in their California home in the fall of 2022,” the White House announcement stated. “The attack reportedly was politically motivated, with the intruder’s alleged intent to harm and kidnap the former Speaker. According to court filings, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi, asking ‘Where’s Nancy?,’ a similar chant of those responsible for the January 6th Capitol insurrection.”

Police footage and interviews of the October attack on Pelosi were released in January. Suspected intruder David DePape admitted in an interview with San Francisco Police that he asked to see then-House Speaker Pelosi.

“I kind of told him that I’m like looking for Nancy Pelosi and he was like, ‘She’s not here,’ DePape said. “He was like, ‘How can we resolve this?'”

Police bodycam footage showed Pelosi answering the door next to DePape, who began to beat him with a hammer before police separated the two.

“What’s going on, man?” an officer asked.

“Everything is good,” DePape responded as he and Pelosi each had one hand on a hammer.

“Drop the hammer!” the officer said.

“Umm, nope,” DePape responded before pulling the hammer away from Pelosi. DePape then took a swing at Pelosi with the hammer and knocked him down.

Presidents often announce their guests during their State of the Union address to detail their story and significance. The White House announcement on the guest list suggests Biden may call on Pelosi as he criticizes political violence after the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

Pelosi was arrested in May for a DUI charge after an automobile collision – he later pleaded guilty and spent five days in jail.

Another police video released of the Pelosi house intruder showed DePape arrive with multiple bags, grab a hammer and then use it enter the property through a glass door.

DePape pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges, which include assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer.