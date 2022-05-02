President Biden hosts Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden hosted former President Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House on Monday, the White House confirmed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said Biden and Clinton were set to have “a wide-ranging discussion.”

“He spoke with him a couple of weeks ago,” Psaki said, adding that Biden has had “a number of conversations” with Clinton “over the course of time since his time in office.”

“They talked about having lunch just a few weeks ago, so this is an opportunity to do exactly that,” Psaki said, adding that she is “sure they will have a broad conversation.”

Psaki added that Biden also had lunch last week with former President Barack Obama.

The lunch between Biden and Clinton took place just days after the two attended the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

MADELEINE ALBRIGHT FUNERAL: WORLD LEADERS, DC ELITE

Both Biden and Clinton delivered eulogies at Albright’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral last Wednesday. Former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also delivered a eulogy for Albright, who passed away on March 23.

LAWMAKERS REMEMBER MADELEINE ALBRIGHT’S ‘REMARKABLE’ LEGACY AFTER HER DEATH: ‘LIVED OUT THE AMERICAN DREAM’

Biden also hosted Obama at the White House last month to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Fox News’ Pat Ward contributed to this report.