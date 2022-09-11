President Biden formally accepts invitation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19 and formally accepted the invitation on Sunday morning.

He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Jill Biden, the White House also announced.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

In a statement following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said that she was “more than a monarch” and was someone who “defined an era.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” they said. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Biden first met Queen Elizabeth II when he traveled to the United Kingdom with a Senate delegation, according to the statement, and recently saw her again in June 2021.

“She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom,” they said of the June 2021 trip.

Queen Elizabeth II met with 13 U.S. presidents in total, including every president since Dwight Eisenhower, excluding Lyndon Johnson.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

