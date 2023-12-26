President Biden, first lady call military units to extend Christmas greetings, gratitude

President Biden and the first lady took time on Christmas to speak with units from each branch of the U.S. military and wish them a merry Christmas.

In a post on X, the president shared a picture of him with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, while appearing to speak on the phone.

“This Christmas, Jill and I spoke with some of the brave military members who are spending the holiday away from home,” the post read.

The first couple reportedly called units from each branch of the military, wishing them a merry Christmas and thanking them, and their families, for their service and sacrifice.

Specifically, the Bidens called the Maneuver Advisor Team for the U.S. Army in Kaolack, Senegal; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 Reinforce of the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; USS Michael Murphy for the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Special Operations Task Group for the U.S. Air Force in the Mediterranean; CSG Katmai Bay for the U.S. Coast Guard in Sault St. Marie, Michigan; and the 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 2 for the U.S. Space Force at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The White House did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking additional information.