Powerful fire union that was neutral in 2024 backs Noem for DHS as California wildfires rage

FIRST ON FOX: As fires rage in California, the largest firefighter union in North America threw its support behind South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security after notably remaining politically neutral in the 2024 election cycle.

“We support President Trump’s nomination of Governor Kristi Noem for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. As a Governor, nominee Noem understands emergency management and the importance of government response to emergencies both natural and manmade.

“She has earned broad support from law enforcement unions, and we join many other organizations in calling for her speedy confirmation,” International Association of Firefighters General President Edward Kelly wrote in a letter to senators Rand Paul and Gary Peters, the respective chair and ranking member on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security.

The IAFF’s letter of endorsement for Noem comes as multiple fires rip through Los Angeles County, causing at least five deaths, widespread damage and the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the IAFF’s endorsement Thursday.

“There is no greater government service than public safety. The members of IAFF are proud to serve our communities, and we look forward to working with Governor Noem and the Department of Homeland Security in the years ahead,” the union chief said.

The IAFF represents 353,000 members who protect more than 85% of the communities living in both the U.S. and Canada. The DHS oversees a number of national security and law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The IAFF’s endorsement of Noem comes after the union notably decided against endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris or Trump ahead of the general election.

“The IAFF Executive Board determined that we are better able to advocate for our members and make progress on the issues that matter to them if we, as a union, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder. This decision, which we took very seriously, is the best way to preserve and strengthen our unity,” Kelly said in an October statement declaring the union would remain neutral during the election.

A source familiar with Noem’s nomination process highlighted the timing of the IAFF’S endorsement amid the raging California fires, saying the urgency behind its Noem support shows firefighters know “it’s important that President Trump have his whole team in place as quickly as possible to keep America safe from all threats.”

“The whole country can see the horrible wildfires ravaging Southern California, and so it really says something that the firefighters union felt the urgency to stand up for Gov. Noem at this moment in time,” the source said.

“These firefighters are the bravest of the brave, and they know that it’s important that President Trump have his whole team in place as quickly as possible to keep America safe from all threats, and to be in place for disaster response.

“Their endorsement solidifies the public safety support around Gov. Noem, since she’s also been endorsed by police organizations and the border patrol union. The message is clear — she should be confirmed as rapidly as possible.”

Noem’s Senate confirmation hearing with the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs is scheduled for Jan. 15, kicking off at 9 a.m.

Noem is heading into the final leg of the confirmation process armed with support from law enforcement unions and groups. At least eight police groups or unions have sent letters to Sen. Paul calling for a speedy confirmation process, including a union that represents thousands of Border Patrol agents.

“On behalf of the men and women of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) who protect our nation’s borders, we are excited to provide our support for President-elect Trump’s nominee, Governor Kristi Noem, to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez wrote in a letter last month in support of Noem.

Law enforcement groups that have endorsed Noem include the National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the U.S.; the National Association of Police Organizations; the International Union of Police Associations; the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association; International Union of Police Associations Local 6020; the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Police Officers Association of Michigan; and the National Border Patrol Council.

Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry also called on Senate lawmakers, most notably Democrats, to swiftly confirm Noem after a terrorist attack that shook New Orleans New Year’s Day.

“This is no time to play around,” Landry said earlier this week. “Which is why I am also calling on Senate Democrats on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee to allow Kristi Noem to get to work on Day 1 as our Secretary of Homeland Security. There should be no gap in leadership. In the wake of the Bourbon Street and Las Vegas attacks, our nation’s security depends on her quick confirmation.”

Trump announced Noem as his pick to lead DHS shortly after his decisive win over Harris at the ballot boxes, citing the Republican governor’s efforts to secure the southern border, which has been overwhelmed by illegal crossings under the Biden administration.

“Kristi has been very strong on Border Security. She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times. She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries. I have known Kristi for years, and have worked with her on a wide variety of projects – She will be a great part of our mission to Make America Safe Again,” Trump wrote in his announcement Nov. 12.