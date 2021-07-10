The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) lost power briefly on Saturday afternoon, with the main exhibition hall going dark at about 4:40 p.m. Central Time.

The power outage was isolated to the main exhibition hall and lasted for approximately 10 minutes. The outage was isolated to the exhibition hall, which was cleared out.

RIC GRENELL CALIFORNIA VOTING GROUP TO FOIA VOTER ROLLS TO EXPOSE ALLEGEDLY OUTDATED REGISTRATIONS

People remained calm during the outage and proceeded out of the exhibition hall using flashlights on their cell phones.

Power remained on in the rest of the hotel. Conservative commentator Glenn Beck’s speech on the conference’s main stage continued uninterrupted.

CLICK HERE TO FOR A 30 DAY FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION WITH CODE ‘CPAC’

Fox News is told the outage had to do with the Hilton Anatole’s HVAC system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC and will be streaming live speeches from the most influential conservatives at CPAC 2021: America Uncanceled. Sign up on foxnation.com to hear their message to America.