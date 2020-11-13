Possible Biden education chief Randi Weingarten once caught plagiarizing speech

American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten, reportedly being considered for a Cabinet position by President-elect Joe Biden, apologized seven years ago for giving a speech found to contain plagiarism.

Weingarten said that she herself did not write the speech on collective bargaining for public workers and New York City schools’ $80 million computer system, but conceded to The New York Post that “the buck stops here.”

BIDEN EDUCATION SECRETARY FRONTRUNNERS HAVE BEEN CRITICAL OF CHARTER SCHOOLS, BACK TEACHER UNIONS

“The speechwriter feels terrible,” said Weingarten, “and I apologize.”

The address lifted information from NY1’s series on the Achievement Reporting and Innovation System — or “ARIS” — which was replaced by the Education Department’s “NYC Schools” website in 2015.

ARIS, built under the administration of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was used by only a handful of parents, The New York Times later noted.

“It’s a good example where teachers were incredibly innovative, and I don’t want that to get lost,” Weingarten said at the time.

“These facts came from their excellent reporting,” Weingarten wrote in a statement. “It was our mistake not to clearly credit NY1 and its reporter Lindsey Christ.”

“And, while we sourced many other materials, we neither sourced nor quoted this and I deeply apologize for that lapse,” she continued. “Educators know better and in the future, due diligence we expect from others will be exercised here.”

NY1 eventually accepted her apology.

With most learning shifting partially or wholly online due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, school computer systems have become a focal point for parents and educators across the country.

On Thursday, liberal Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that New York City schools might shutter once more if the city’s coronavirus infection rate continues to climb.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Times, Weingarten is on the short list for education secretary with former National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García.

Weingarten was an ardent supporter of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts during her presidential bid.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.