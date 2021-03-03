Pompeo won't rule out a 2024 presidential run on 'Hannity': 'Always up for a fight'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined Wednesday to rule out a run for the White House if former President Donald Trump does not seek the office in 2024, telling Fox News’ “Hannity” he was “always up for a fight.”

“I care deeply about America,” Pompeo told host Sean Hannity. “You and I have been part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.”

Hannity said he would take Pompeo’s answer as “a strong maybe,” to which Pompeo responded, “That’s perfect.”