Pompeo to give keynote at conservative Christian event in Florida one month before election day

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to speak to a conservative Christian group in the all-important swing state of Florida, just one month before the presidential election between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

He will be featured as the main guest at the Florida Family Policy Council’s Anniversary Gala on Oct. 3, to celebrate the group’s 15 years of operation.

The organization’s website says its mission is to fight “for Florida’s families to protect the unborn, natural marriage, religious liberty and more!”

POMPEO SAYS CHINA POSES REAL ‘RISK’ TO US IN NEW INTERVIEW

The theme of the gala will be, “Inspiring an Age of Hope,” according to the event page. Individual VIP tickets will run $500, while an individual Dinner Ticket will be $125 with assigned seating.

There are then various levels of donation brackets that include bronze ($1,500), silver ($3,000), gold ($5,000), and platinum ($10,000).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the State Department for comment on the event, but did not receive a reply.