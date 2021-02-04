Pompeo on Biden declaring 'America is back': 'Back to when ISIS controlled a caliphate'?

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted Thursday to President Biden‘s declaration that “America is back” by asking if the commander-in-chief meant “back to when ISIS controlled a caliphate in Syria that was the size of Britain.”

“I hope not. President Trump and our team took that down,” Pompeo told “Fox News Primetime” host Trey Gowdy.

Biden made his first major foreign policy address at the State Department earlier Thursday, vowing to “course-correct our foreign policy and better unite our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership and adding “America cannot afford to absent any longer from the world stage.”

MIKE POMPEO: When he [Biden] says “back,” when America is back, does he mean back to letting China walk all over us, destroying millions of jobs in places like Kansas and South Carolina, that we know so well? I hope that’s not what he means by back. He talked about allies, when he said go back, does he mean back to dissing allies and friends like Israel and treating the terrorists in Iran like friends by giving them $150 billion in pallets of cash? I don’t think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama’s foreign policy. I hope they’ll move forward with a foreign policy look much more like our America first foreign policy.

When I was secretary of state, I shot straight, I told it like it was … and there were some cold receptions in Brussels and some of the salons of Europe, there’s no doubt about that. I’m proud of the work we did. We spoke the truth.

What we did was deliver good outcomes. So ask [India] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi. Ask [former Japan] Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe. Ask Prime Minister [Scott] Morrison in Australia. All of these leaders understood that America had their back. We were their friends. We were their partners. We were working diligently to deliver security. We did that. They were great friends, great allies, great partners. And I am proud of the alliances that this administration built.

