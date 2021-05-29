Pompeo calls Biden budget proposal ‘smorgasbord of left-wing activities’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday described President Biden’s budget proposal as a “smorgasbord of left-wing activities” — the costs of which, he warned, would be inflicted upon future generations.

“This sounds like a smorgasbord of left-wing activities that they want to underwrite with American taxpayers and, make no mistake about it, in the end middle class, hard working Americans will be taxed to pay for this,” he said on “Fox and Friends.”

The White House on Friday unveiled the whopping $6 trillion fiscal 2022 budget request, which will add to the already ballooning debt. It tallies up the administration’s eight-year, $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan and incorporates them into Biden’s $1.5 trillion request for annual operating expenditures, which includes the Pentagon and other federal agencies.

The proposal will push debt levels held by the public to the highest levels since World War II in 2024 and would spike the deficit to $1.8 trillion in 2022 and would routinely run above $1.3 trillion over the next decade, despite nearly $3 trillion in proposed tax increases.

Pompeo pointed to inclusions such as more than $800 million to Central American countries — part of a potential $4 billion strategy to target “root causes” of the migrant surge which has led to a crisis at the southern border.

“That money going to Central America, I don’t know exactly what they’ve tagged it for but we know that the crisis at the border is not going to be solved by tossing money at the Central American countries — it simply won’t work,” he said.

It also includes $2.1 billion to combat gun violence, $110 million for “transportation equity” and $36 billion in climate investments. Pompeo said he knew would be footing the bill for the massive spending project.

“Sounds like he wants to spend my kids’, and hopefully one day I’ll have grandchildren, their money too,” he said. “This is an enormous budget that will leave an enormous burden on that next generation.”

“This is European social welfare bordering on socialism,” he added.

Fox News’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.