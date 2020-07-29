Polls shows dead even race in Georgia between Trump, Biden; GOP leads Senate races

It’s been nearly three decades since a Democrat won Georgia in a presidential election.

Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton carried the state in the 1992 election.

But a new poll in Georgia indicates the state’s 16 electoral votes are up for grabs in the race between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to a Monmouth University poll conducted July 23-27 and released on Wednesday, the president and the presumptive Democratic nominee are deadlocked at 47 percent among registered voters in Georgia, with 3 percent saying they’ll vote for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and 3 percent undecided.

The poll shows that among the smaller pool of voters likely to vote in the general election, Trump has the slight edge. A high turnout likely model indicates the president with 48 percent support and Biden at 47 percent. A low likely turnout projection shows Trump at 49 percent support and the former vice president at 46 percent.

An average of the most recent polls conducted in Georgia compiled by Real Clear Politics indicates the president with a narrow 2.3 percent edge.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points over 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“There is a lot of parity between the two candidates. Trump has a lock on his base but Biden is performing much better than Clinton did in key swing areas,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray highlighted.

While the polls show a close contest in Georgia, the Biden campaign has not – to date – gone up with commercials in the state, according to Advertising Analytics, a leading political ad tracking firm.

In Georgia’s regularly scheduled Senate election, the survey shows Republican incumbent David Perdue holding a 49-43 percent advantage over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost a 2017 special congressional election that was the most expensive House election in history.

There’s also a special Senate election on Nov. 3 in the race to fill the final two years of the term of former Republican Sen. John Isakson, who stepped down in December due to health reasons.

GOP Gov. Brian Kemp named Republican Kelly Loeffler as Isakson’s temporary replacement. She’s running in the November election to fill the rest of Isakson’s term. So is Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who President Trump had hoped would be appointed as Isakson’s temporary replacement. A number of Democrats are also running.

The poll indicates Loeffler leading the pack at 26 percent, followed by Collins at 20 percent. Democrat Matt Lieberman – the son of former Democrat turned independent Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut – is third at 14 percent.

If no candidate tops 50 percent in the Nov. 3 special election, a runoff contest between the top two finishers will be held on Jan. 5.

Monmouth University used live telephone operators to question 402 registered voters in Georgia. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.