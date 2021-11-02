The polls are now closed in two special congressional elections in Ohio and one in Florida in races to fill vacant seats in the House of Representatives.

In Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects that Democratic Cuyahoga County councilwoman Shontel Brown will defeat Republican businesswoman Laverne Gore.

Brown will fill the seat left vacant when longtime Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge stepped down this year after being confirmed as Housing and Urban Development secretary in Biden’s administration.

The district, which is predominantly Black and overwhelmingly Democratic, includes large portions of Cleveland and its southern and eastern suburbs, as well as parts of the city of Akron.

In Ohio’s 15th congressional district, Republican Mike Carey, a longtime energy lobbyist and the chair of the Ohio Coal Association, is favored over Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo in the race to fill a seat left vacant after longtime Republican Rep. Steve Stivers stepped down in May to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Then-President Trump carried the red district – which includes parts of southern Columbus and its suburbs, as well as small cities, towns and rural areas in parts of central and southern Ohio – by 14 points in last November’s reelection defeat.

Though Russo is the clear underdog, she was endorsed by President Biden on the eve of the election, and Democrats see some hopes of possibly pulling off what would be a major upset.

Trump, whose endorsement helped Carey win a contested GOP primary, held a tele-rally for the Republican nominee on the eve of the election.

In Florida’s heavily blue-leaning 20th congressional district, there’s a jam-packed race to fill a House of Representatives seat left vacant following the April death of longtime Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Eleven Democrats are running in their party’s primary, and the winner of the Democratic contest will be considered the overwhelming favorite in the January 11 general election.

The Associated Press projected that Jason Mariner would win the GOP primary over Greg Musselwhite, who was the Republican nominee who lost to Hastings by 57 points last year.

The district includes most of the majority-Black precincts in and around Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, as well as a vast sparsely populated inland area that stretches all the way to the southeastern shores of Lake Okeechobee, including the community of Belle Glade.

National and state Democrats were critical of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for not setting the primary date until now and the general election until January.

Democrats charged DeSantis delayed scheduling the contest in the overwhelmingly blue district in order to cut the Democrats House majority by one seat.