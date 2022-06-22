Poll: Voters view Trump as partially responsible for Jan. 6, Biden’s approval matches record low

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A poll released Wednesday shows most American voters view former President Trump as partially responsible for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, see President Biden negatively and think the price of gasoline is a serious economic issue.

The Quinnipac University poll also showed that Biden continues to be underwater in the polls, with results matching his all-time low approval rating of 33%.

The study found that 6 in 10 Americans believe that President Trump is to some degree responsible for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but opinion was split on whether the former president had committed a crime.

“Yes, the January 6 attack was planned, say more than 60 percent of Americans, and a majority say yes, former President Trump bears a measure of responsibility for the calamity that ensued. But criminal charges for Trump? It’s a toss-up. There is no consensus,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The university’s poll found that 58% of Americans were following the news of the Jan. 6 Committee “very closely.” But with the midterms in November, only 45% of the voters said they would be less likely to vote for a political candidate who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

The poll found that 69% of Americans believe the president has some or a lot of control over inflation, including rising gas prices. According to the poll, only 32% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, with 62% disapproving.

The price of gas and consumer goods were of the most economic concern to the voters. The poll states that 68% of Americans believe the price of gas is either a very serious (30%) or somewhat serious (38%) problem for their family.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted through a nationwide telephone survey from June 3-6, 2022, after the Jan. 6 Committee had held a few public hearings. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.