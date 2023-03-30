Poll shows Biden’s support shrinking in potential 2024 matchup against Trump

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new poll that indicated support for the president’s re-election is dwindling.

In a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Biden, a Marquette Law School poll released Thursday found the two frontrunners tied with 38% of the vote, while 20% of respondents said they would support someone else. The polling results reflect a shift in the 2024 race. Biden was ahead of Trump by 10 percentage points in a November poll.

A recent Fox News survey released Wednesday found support for Biden fading, with 52% of respondents wanting to see another candidate as the Democratic nominee in 2024. In the same Fox poll, 54% said they would like to see Trump as the GOP pick over any other potential or declared Republican candidate. The Fox News poll was conducted March 24 to 27, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The Marquette poll indicates that among registered voters, Biden leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 10 percentage points, locking in 43% of the vote, while the Florida governor, who has not announced whether he will run for president next cycle, received 34% support.

The poll revealed that while Trump leads in a crowded Republican primary, he comes up short in a one on one matchup with DeSantis, who is widely expected to enter the race for the Republican nomination.

When pitting the two Republicans against one another, DeSantis leads with 54% support over Trump, who locked in 46% of the vote among Republican respondents to the Marquette poll.

Despite DeSantis’ lead, the results reveal a tightening in the race after the Florida governor held a nearly 30-point lead over Trump in a January poll. Other recent polls have shown Trump ahead by double digits over DeSantis.

The majority of Republican and Republican-leaning independents also had a more favorable opinion of DeSantis over Trump, 69% to 66%.

In a crowded GOP field, Trump led a hypothetical primary race with 40% support, while DeSantis edged with 35% support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley both were the choice candidates to only 5% of registered Republican and Republican-leaning independents. About 12% of respondents were undecided.

The survey was conducted from March 13 to 22, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.