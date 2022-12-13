Poll shows Biden’s low level of support in 2024 among Democratic primary voters

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., are leading their parties into the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

A Five Thirty Eight/Ipsos survey found that Biden led among top Democratic contenders, but not by much. Biden received 14% support from respondents who said they would vote for in the 2024 presidential Democratic primary. Biden has not officially announced that he will seek re-election, but the White House has stated he intends to run again.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was the choice candidate to 12% of Democratic voter respondents, Vice President Kamala Harris finished with 9% support and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., received 7% of the vote. Despite Newsom being a rumored contender, the California governor said that he will not run for president in 2024.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all received around 5% support. According to the poll, 26% were unsure who they would vote for in 2024.

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS DIVIDED IN SUPPORT OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Despite not entering into the race, DeSantis led among top GOP contenders with 42% of respondents hoping he is the 2024 nominee, while former President Donald Trump locked in only 24% support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence received 5% of the vote. About 15% of respondents said they do not know who they would like to see representing their party in the next election.

GOP PLOTS SWING STATE SHAKE-UP TO PREVENT 2024 DEFEATS

Inflation ranked as the most pressing issue facing the country to 29% of respondents who voted in the 2022 midterm elections, followed by 19% who said political extremism was the issue of top concern. The poll found that abortion was of top importance to 12% of respondents.

Among likely-Democratic voters, 53% said that inflation was the number one issue facing the country, while 45% said abortion and 25% raising taxes on the one percent.

According to the poll, inflation was also of top concern to the majority of likely-Republican respondents at 65%. About 47% said that the crisis at the southern border is the leading issue and 31% were most concerned about cutting federal spending.

Reducing inflation was also the most pressing issue to 55% of likely-Independent respondents, while 24% were most concerned about abortion and 19% stopping illegal immigration at the southern border.

The Five Thirty Eight/Ipsos survey was conducted Nov. 19 to 21 with a margin of error of plus or minus