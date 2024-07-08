Poll compares whether Trump, Hunter Biden should get prison sentences, according to US adults

A new poll has found that Americans are more divided over whether President Trump should face prison time compared to Hunter Biden following their respective convictions in criminal trials.

The survey of 1,088 U.S. adults conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research from June 20-24 revealed that 48% of adults believe Trump should head to prison after being found guilty in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, while 50% said he should not.

Of those polled, nearly 8 of every 10 Democrats believe Trump should be placed behind bars, compared to only around 1 of every 10 Republicans. About half, 49%, of independents say he should, and 46% say he should not.

Trump’s sentencing has been delayed from Thursday, three days before the Republican National Convention opens, to September at the earliest – when early voting in multiple states will already be underway.

The poll also found that Americans are less divided over whether Hunter Biden should go to prison after being convicted of three felonies in federal court for lying about drug use when purchasing a gun.

Six in 10 U.S. adults approve of Hunter Biden’s conviction, with much smaller political differences: About 6 in 10 Democrats approve, as do around 7 in 10 Republicans, according to The Associated Press.

About 6 in 10 U.S. adults also believe Hunter Biden should be sentenced to serve time in prison because of his conviction in this case, with Republicans slightly more likely than Democrats to agree that prison time is warranted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.