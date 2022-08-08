Poll: Americans trust GOP to tackle inflation, economy but prefer pro-choice candidates over pro-life

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans have more trust in Republicans to tackle economic issues going into November’s midterm elections, but a near majority of Americans said they would be more likely to support a candidate who supports abortion access than one who doesn’t, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that by a nine point margin Americans trust the GOP over Democrats to handle the economy (34 percent to 25 percent), while 49 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who “favors keeping abortion legal and available” compared to just 27 percent who prefer a candidate who “favors limiting abortion except to protect the mother’s life.”

The findings come after a July report showed U.S. GDP shrank for a second consecutive quarter from April-June, which suggests the economy has entered a technical recession, and after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade decision, which protected access to abortion services.

The survey found that only 12 percent of Americans believe the economy is recovering, with 69 percent believing the nation’s financial health is set to worsen. Republicans are also viewed as more competent than Democrats when it comes to combating gas prices by a nine-point margin (33 percent to 24 percent), according to the poll.

When asked which party would do a better job at tackling inflation, 33 percent trusted Republicans to do the job, while only 23 percent said Democrats. Inflation hit 9.1% in June, the highest in the U.S. in 40 years.

Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on a party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Republicans have expressed major concerns over the bill, after a study from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) found that the bill would increase taxes on American’s making under $400,000. According to reports, the legislation would also increase IRS funding to deploy 87,000 agents to ramp up tax audits.

According to the survey, which as conducted before the Senate vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, only 29 percent of adults surveyed approve of Biden’s handling of inflation.

The survey also found 37 percent of Americans said they approved of the way Biden is handling economic recovery, a number that is unchanged since the last survey in June.

Recently, several Democratic representatives, including Minnesota Reps. Dean Phillips and Rep. Angie Craig, have revealed that they will not support President Biden as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election, even as the White House insists he will run for re-election.

The ABC News/Ipsos survey was conducted from Aug. 5-6, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence level.