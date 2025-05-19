Political world reacts to former President Biden’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis: ‘Incredibly difficult’

Sympathetic messages rolled in from across the country after former President Joe Biden’s team announced that the 82-year-old was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

In a statement, Biden’s team said that the former politician “was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.”

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement added.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” Biden’s team continued. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social, writing:

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed her support in a post on X.

“I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from,” she wrote. “Wishing you a speedy, full recovery.”

In a social media post, Meghan McCain expressed sadness over the news. Her father, former Senator John McCain, died of cancer in 2018.

“Cancer is the absolute worst,” McCain wrote. “It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it.”

“Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family,” she added. “I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also expressed sympathy for Biden, writing that she was “sorry to see this news.”

“Cancer is truly awful,” the Georgia congresswoman wrote. “My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays [sic] for Joe Biden and his family.”

California Governor Gavin Newsrom wrote that he was “sending strength, healing and prayers [Biden’s] way.”

“Our hearts are with President Biden and his entire family right now,” Newsom said. “A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life.”

In another X post, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., called the reports of Biden’s cancer “horrible news.”

“Everyone please say a prayer for President Biden and his family,” Burchett said.

