Plane carrying Trump forced to make emergency landing

A private plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The emergency landing occurred on Saturday after Trump delivered a speech at a GOP donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in New Orleans.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TRUMP’S NOT ON THE BALLOT BUT IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS TEXAS KICKS OFF PRIMARY SEASON

The incident was first reported by Politco. The plane was in the air between 20 and 30 minutes when one of the engines failed and the pilot of the aircraft decided to turn around and return to New Orleans airport, Politico reported. The plane was reportedly in route to Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago property.

Audio communications between the pilot and air traffic control personnel, according to a source who spoke with the outlet, described the landing as “emergency in nature.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.