Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board questions Fetterman’s health, ability to serve after stroke

Prominent Pennsylvania newspaper the Pittsburg Post-Gazette is raising concerns over Senate candidate John Fetterman’s health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz.

“If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States senator,” the Post-Gazette editorial board wrote.

Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke in May and consequently cut down on public appearances and engagements in the months following. Since coming back into the spotlight, Fetterman has consistently refused to debate Oz ahead of the November election, despite several attempts by the Oz campaign to schedule an event where they can appear side-by-side on a debate stage.

The Oz campaign has criticized Fetterman’s health as a result, and Fetterman has cited his health as to why he will not debate Oz. The Post-Gazette said the Oz campaign has used Fetterman’s health to its benefit as the election draws closer. However, the editorial also says Oz has worked to distance himself from his own campaign’s statements, trying to avoid personal condemnation of Fetterman’s health.

“Mr. Oz is pressing the issue in an adolescent manner; nevertheless, a live debate is the best way to assure voters Mr. Fetterman is up to the job,” the editorial read.

Fetterman has undertaken several television appearances and public events, stumbling through some statements, with the Post-Gazette writing the candidate has relied on “closed captioning to fully understand his conversation partners.”

Given the fact that Fetterman has yet to fully recover his communications skills, the Post-Gazette states voters could be concerned about his ability to serve in the Senate considering he is still unable to debate.

The Fetterman campaign has confirmed the lieutenant governor is attending speech therapy and “doing the hard work” to make a full recovery, according to the editorial board. However, the Oz campaign brings up legitimate voter concerns.

“The Republican’s antics have given Mr. Fetterman a plausible out: He won’t share the stage with someone who has behaved so shamefully,” the editorial reads. “But that won’t cut it. Voters have a right to know whether their prospective senator can do the job — including handling the give-and-take of a vigorous debate.”

Oz held a press conference Tuesday morning with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who also said Fetterman’s avoidance of debates should raise doubt about whether he can do the job of a senator.

“John Fetterman has refused to agree to any formal debates with Dr. Oz. There’s something that’s just not right here. In every campaign I ever ran, I did debates… it’s an important part of the democratic process,” Toomey said in a press release. “I’m here to issue a warning to Pennsylvania voters, you can’t do your job as U.S. senator sitting at home firing off snarky tweets.”

Toomey also stated he had “doubts” about whether Fetterman “is up to the job” given his recent stumbling during public appearances.

Fetterman joined President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania Monday during a Labor Day speech, where the president condemned MAGA Republicans for the second time in less than a week. Fetterman’s attendance comes after Oz criticized Fetterman for not joining Biden at his stop in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, last week.

The Fetterman campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

