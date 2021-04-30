Piers dings Meghan; George Bush talks '43 portraits,' and exclusive content from Tucker Carlson

The past month has been an important and engaging one on Fox Nation — Fox News’ exclusive subscription streaming service. “The Five” and “America’s Newsroom” host Dana Perino interviewed her former boss, President George W. Bush, on his “43 portraits” of immigrants to the United States; Tucker Carlson premiered “Tucker Carlson Today” — a longer-form and more in-depth Q&A with key guests of the day that otherwise wouldn’t fit into his hour of nightly airtime on the cable network — and more.

In her case, Perino — who served as Bush’s White House press secretary from 2007 to 2009 — visited the former president’s collection at the George W. Bush Presidential Center and discussed the issue of immigration with Bush and several of the immigrants he painted.

“The 43rd president’s powerful new collection of oil paintings highlights the inspiring journeys of 43 remarkable men and women who have immigrated to the United States,” she said in the Fox Nation special.

The immigration debate often takes place through facts and figures, but Bush’s portrait collection worked to humanize the numbers. “There’s a lot of statistics around immigration,” said Perino. “But here you are reminded that they are also people.”

One such immigrant was Thear Suzuki, who spent the first eight years of her life in Cambodia in war and refugee camps. She tells a harrowing tale of her family’s survival of genocide, working in forced labor, finally escaping to a refugee camp in Vietnam, and coming to the United States as a refugee.

Suzuki entered the third grade knowing no English and with no formal education; although her teacher flunked her that year, he helped her family with tasks like doing their taxes, and she credits him with helping their family succeed in America.

On “Tucker Carlson Today” the primetime host brought his sworn aversion to “lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink” to Fox Nation — and has held engaging and often revealing interviews with great minds like Kentucky State University Professor Wilfred Reilly, who discussed the state of race relations and policing — and likely most notably former ITV host Piers Morgan — who parted ways with the London network after criticizing Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

“It’s actually shameful — what is the game plan? Do they carry on plummeting to the bottom in terms of spewing evermore lurid details [about the Royal Family],” Morgan told Carlson, following Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS domestically.

“We know that … Prince Charles and Prince William, our future two kings of Great Britain, called Prince Harry to discuss the Oprah interview,” Morgan said.

“The first thing they did was tell Gayle King — Oprah’s best friend who hosts the CBS Morning Show — who then broadcast this to the American people, that not only have Charles and William called — which in itself was an invasion of their privacy — but that the calls ‘have been unconstructive’,” he fumed, as the couple appeared to accuse a member of the Royal Family of being racist.

Morgan, 56, parted ways with ITV after a heated debate with “Good Morning Britain” meteorologist Alex Beresford, who was outraged at the anchor’s take on Markle and her interview.

Also in April, “Fox News @ Night” anchor Shannon Bream premiered “Women of the Bible Speak,” — an episodic series that provides an inside look at the stories featured in her new book of the same name.

Following the death of Ponzi schemer and federal inmate Bernard Madoff this month, Fox Nation‘s new special “Death of a Snake Oil Salesman” explored how the disgraced financier orchestrated the largest investment fraud in Wall Street history.

Madoff, 82, died in custody at a Granville County, N.C., federal penitentiary on April 14. Some of his high-profile victims included “Footloose” actor Kevin Bacon, film director Steven Spielberg and numerous other investors.

And, just last week in Lincoln, Ala., Fox Nation was the featured sponsor on the NASCAR Cup Series #7 Chevy Camaro of driver Corey LaJoie — during the Geico 500 at historic Talladega Superspeedway.

LaJoie, 29, finished 22nd in the field, as the #2 Ford Mustang of Brad Keselowski made a last-lap pass to punch his ticket to victory. The event itself aired on FOX.

Also on Fox Nation this past month, attorney and Second Amendment activist Colion Noir made waves for his declaration that he “will not comply” with potentially unconstitutional gun control mandates coming down the pike from President Biden and congressional Democrats.

On “Tucker Carlson Today,” Noir cited the landmark 2008 Supreme Court decision in District of Columbia vs. Dick Heller as a basis for his claim.

Fox News’ Kelsey Koberg, Gary Gastelu and Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.