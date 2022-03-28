PHOTOS: Biden caught using cue cards in trying to paper over Ukraine gaffe about ousting Putin

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden held a “cheat sheet” of prepared answers for a key question during his White House news briefing Monday – a question about why his remarks on Saturday suggested support for regime change in Russia.

Several reporters asked the president to address his comment, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” which he made at the conclusion of a Saturday speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden insisted he is not “walking back” his comments, seeking to separate his wish for Putin not to be leading Russia from an official policy that would seek to remove him.

“I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man,” Biden said, calling the Russian president’s behavior “outrageous” and that his comments about him were “more an aspiration than anything.”

Photos from the conference revealed a cue card for the question.

“If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?” the anticipated question reads.

“I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the actions of this man,” Biden’s prepared answer reads. “I was not advocating a change in policy.”

Fox News’ White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden about this remark, along with two others.

“Are you worried that other leaders in the world are going to start to doubt that America is back if some of these big things that you say on the world stage keep getting walked back?” Doocy asked.

Biden, addressing Doocy’s three examples of apparent gaffes, said that “none of the three occurred.”

