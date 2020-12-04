Perdue fronts positive outlook on Georgia Senate runoffs: Voters see ‘value of split government’

The much-anticipated Georgia Senate runoff races carry high stakes for both political parties, but Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., explained on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday that he has high hopes for a GOP victory.

Perdue argued some Georgia suburbanites who might not have voted for President Trump still care about core Republican issues, such as law and order.

“A lot of people who maybe voted against Trump, for whatever reason, we think may come back to us because they see the value of split government,” he said.

GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION: WHEN IS IT AND HOW WILL IT WORK?

Pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood recently urged Georgians not to vote in the runoffs as to not perpetuate an allegedly corrupt election process. But Perdue disagreed and said Georgians must “stand united” as they did in November when 52.5% of voters rejected his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossof.

With the integrity of the November election still being questioned by some, and new evidence continuing to surface, Perdue stressed that a GOP Senate majority is the “last line of defense” against the radical left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is illogical for any Republican to think that, ‘Oh, I’m just going to sit down and not vote,’” he said. “We know what’s at stake. This is the last line of defense against their radical-liberal agenda that once they do this, we won’t get it back.”