Pentagon releases 150 National Guard troops from security mission deployment in LA as wildfire threats mount

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved the release of 150 California National Guard troops from a federal security mission in Los Angeles, freeing them up for wildfire duty just as the state enters peak fire season.

The decision came at the recommendation of Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, who oversees the mission.

In a statement provided to Fox News, a USNORTHCOM spokesperson said, “Task Force 51 will release approximately 150 members of the California National Guard from the Federal Protection mission today,” adding that the force remains “appropriately sourced.”

The move comes days after Guillot reportedly requested the return of 200 troops to help with wildfire containment, The Associated Press reported.

The National Guard’s elite Joint Task Force Rattlesnake has been stretched thin since President Donald Trump deployed roughly 4,000 California National Guard troops and 800 Marines to Los Angeles in early June in response to violent protests over immigration enforcement actions.

The deployment sparked controversy among state political leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, who criticized the move for pulling essential firefighting resources during one of the driest years on record. But the Pentagon held firm, until now.

Task Force 51 (TF-51), led by Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman, is tasked with protecting federal personnel and property.

According to the U.S. Army North, TF-51 “provides a rapidly deployable capability” to assist in homeland defense operations. Sherman, a decorated combat veteran and longtime National Guard leader, also serves as deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army North.

Despite debate over the scope of the mission during Los Angeles’ anti-ICE protests, Hegseth has stood behind it. With 150 troops released, roughly 3,850 troops remain based on the originally deployed 4,000.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.