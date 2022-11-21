Pentagon promotes critical race theory, gender identity ‘insanity’: GOP report

The Biden administration has launched extensive diversity and equity initiatives in the military that have popularized elements of critical race theory and gender identity and significantly weakened the U.S. Armed Forces, according to a report obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

“Our military’s singular purpose is to ‘provide for the common defense’ of our nation,” the report said. “It cannot be turned into a left-wing social experiment. It cannot be used as a cudgel against America itself. And it cannot be paralyzed by fear of offending the sensibilities of Ivy League faculty lounges or progressive pundits.

“The world is a dangerous place, and the Biden administration’s insanity is eroding our greatest source of security in it.”

The report from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, details how the military has allocated resources to root out extremism within its ranks as it promotes predominantly left-wing ideas on race and gender. This includes documentation on how military employees promoted critical race theory and espouse anti-White views.

For example, less than a month after his appointment by President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to schedule a day to discuss extremism. But a report from the Biden administration, “Countering Extremist Activity Working Group,” later identified fewer than 100 cases of extremism from the 2.1 million active forces, a rate of .005%.

The report finds that instructors at military academies use “antiracist” approaches to education that direct soldiers to center their understanding of American society on an acknowledgment of its racist past and present, the report said. The Department of Defense, however, has emphasized it does not teach critical race theory and is focused on challenging its military students intellectually and rooting out extremism.

Rubio said these race-based initiatives are a distraction and danger to American security.

“Rather than making the case for American greatness and protecting our nation, the military is parroting woke nonsense,” Rubio told Fox News Digital. “It’s dumb, it doesn’t work and it’s dangerous. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter Chinese aircraft carriers and less time thinking about pronouns.”

Some examples of “woke” defense policies have spilled out into the press. Kelisa Wing, the chief diversity equity and inclusivity officer at the Department of Defense, has tweeted she is “exhausted with these White folx” and suggested Black people are incapable of racism, comments that sparked an ongoing probe at the agency. Bishop Garrison, another diversity official at the agency, has promoted elements of critical race theory through his praise of the 1619 Project, a controversial education project that describes slavery at the core of American history.

This focus on diversity, the Republicans’ report notes, even extends to the United States Special Operations Command, which oversees special operations conducted for national security. That group’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan, which all agencies were required to submit in response to an executive order from Biden, stated that “leaders must integrate diversity and inclusion efforts into unit goals, mission objectives, talent management initiatives and operational priorities for a successful implementation.”

The report also notes that the military covers the costs of transgender procedures for its members and allows them to serve as transgender and use the bathroom of their preferred gender. Military recruitment videos in recent years have touted the military’s inclusivity to LGBT members with the use of the rainbow pride flag.

A U.S. military base in Germany this year scheduled a drag queen story hour for children at its library but canceled the event after it faced public backlash.

Roy said this broad politicization of the military is a distraction from its focus on national security.

“The Department of Defense’s priority should be training the men and women of our Armed Forces to be a united, lethal and battle-ready force primed to defend the United States and her interests at a moment’s notice,” Roy told Fox News Digital. “Instead, Biden’s woke Pentagon is using taxpayer dollars to promote blatant anti-American ideology.”