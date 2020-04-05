Pentagon mandates all workers wear face coverings to protect against coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Pentagon mandated Sunday that everyone at Defense Department facilities cover their faces in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a memo to Pentagon officials.

The rule extended to all military personnel, civilian employees, family members, contractors and other people on Defense Department property — but not to service members’ homes, the memo added.

The new restrictions represented a new Pentagon effort to stick to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], which recommends wearing facial coverings in public to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The Pentagon suggested people use household items and common materials, such as clean T-shirts or cloths to cover the nose and mouth, but specified that N95 surgical masks were being reserved for medical personnel.

