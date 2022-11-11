Pentagon drags out decision after probe into ‘woke’ diversity chief accused of anti-White people tweets

The Pentagon continues to drag out its final decision on a self-described “woke” diversity chief of its education wing who is being investigated after disparaging posts about White people were exposed by Fox News Digital.

Kelisa Wing has worked as a chief of equity, diversity and inclusion at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) since December 2021, where she is involved in influencing curriculum and hiring at 160 military schools in the Americas, Europe and the Pacific. An investigation into Wing was launched Sept. 19 after she wrote on Twitter she was “exhausted with these White folx,” among other statements.

The Pentagon originally told Fox News Digital that the matter would be referred to Under Secretary of Personnel and Readiness Gil Cisneros for a final decision 30 days after the initial review. But, after nearly two months, the case is unresolved.

“The findings are being presented to the office of the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness,” Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a DoD spokesperson, told Fox News Friday. “Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers. We have nothing additional to share at this time.”

REPUBLICANS ACCUSE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OF PUSHING ‘WOKE GARBAGE’ AFTER DEI CHIEF BLASTS WHITE PEOPLE

BIDEN’S PENTAGON TEACHING ‘RACIST’ MATERIALS TO MILITARY KIDS IN WOKE ‘SOCIAL ENGINEERING’ AGENDA: GOP REPS

On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, “I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?”

Wing responded, “If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it…”



next



prev



next



prev



POMPEO BLASTS BIDEN OVER PENTAGON EQUITY OFFICER: THEY WANT TO MAKE IT ABOUT ‘GREEN ENERGY AND RACISM’

Wing also tweeted, “[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don’t have power.”

“Caudacity” is a term used to describe audacity demonstrated by White people.

As a result of these tweets, 22 House Republicans — including some on the Armed Services Committee — requested that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin take “immediate action” to investigate her for “egregious bias.”

In addition to the disparaging tweets, Wing co-wrote “racial justice” children’s books that said White people must confess their privilege and were de facto hurting Black people by being benefactors of unearned advantages.

Fox News Digital also found that on two occasions Wing promoted the anti-police book “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates while representing herself as an employee of the Pentagon’s education wing.



next



prev



Coates wrote in “Between the World and Me” about 9/11 responders, “They were not human to me. Black, white, or whatever, they were menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. C. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., wrote in the letter to Secretary Austin last week, “The mission of DoDEA is to provide high quality education to the children of America’s men and women in uniform, not indoctrinate those children with the radical ideologies of those who seek to divide us by race or ethnicity, nor to promote sexually explicit material for child audiences.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawmakers also took issue with the delay of the review’s findings.

“More than 30 days have passed since the Department announced the review of Kelisa Wing. However, the Department has made no public announcement, nor communicated with Congress … regarding the findings of the review,” the letter stated.